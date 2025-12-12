Principal held for harassing colleague

Bhubaneswar: A 57-year-old college principal was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of sexually harassing a female lecturer in Khurda district, a police officer said. The principal of the college at Bolagarh was arrested for criminal intimidation, sexual harassment and stalking after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father.

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter started receiving indecent text and voice messages from the principal from November 22. “My daughter told me that she will leave the job at the college as the principal is harassing her. So, I lodged an FIR at the police station,” he said.

The principal was sent to judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail plea, police said.