Vijayawada: 5K, 10K Run to be held tomorrow
A2A Amaravati run will be organised at the NRI Circle Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Sunday to create awareness on the benefits of walking and running.
Vee Vibe Sports and Events is organising 3k run, 5 k run and 10k run and a cash prize of Rs 2.40 lakh will be awarded to the winners.
Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) deputy director SV Ramana, traffic CI Surya Bhaskar and Vee Vibe Sports and Events founder Raga Veena on Friday inaugurated the T-shirts and medals at a programme held in Vijayawada.
Raga Veena later speaking to the media said T shirts, medals and certificates will be distributed to all participants. She said a registration counter has been set up at IGMC Stadium to enroll the names for participation in the A2A run in Mangalagiri.
SAAP Deputy Director SV Ramana said walking or running is very important for good health. He said the objective of conducting A2A-run is to create awareness among the people on the importance of health and walking.