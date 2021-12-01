Vijayawada: 97 unauthorised vendors held at railway stations in special drive

Vijayawada: The commercial department of Vijayawada Railway Division has been undertaking continuous special drives to curb unauthorised vending at railway stations and on trains all over the division.

Recently, officers and catering inspectors of the commercial department, ticket checking staff, Railway Protection Force personnel etc conducted a week long special drive from November 24 to 30 to curtail the menace of unauthorised vending and hawkers, under the direction of P Bhaskar Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada.

During the weeklong special drive, a total of 47 trains and 28 static units (general, minor units, stalls and food plaza) checks were conducted across Vijayawada division from Gudur to Anakapalle. A total of 97 unauthorised vendors were apprehended and realising Rs 1,28,500 as penalty. The unauthorised vendors who could not pay the penalties were handed over to the Railway Protection Force for prosecution.

To restrain the menace of unauthorised sale of eatables, beverages etc on railway premises, the Vijayawada division is conducting special drives regularly every month.

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division appreciated the efforts of P Bhaskar Reddy, Sr DCM and the commercial team to constrain unauthorised vending in the division limits. He stated that strict action will be taken against anyone who is involved in such activities. He also emphasised that these special drives act as a deterrent for sale of unauthorised and unhygienic food items on trains and railway station premises.