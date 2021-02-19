X
Vijayawada: ACB searches stores, sari counter in Durga temple

ACB officials conducting searches at saree counter and stores of Durga temple
Highlights

Officials record statement of Temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu

Vijayawada: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday conducted searches at the stores, sarees counter and other sections in the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple (Durga Temple) and recorded the statement from the Temple Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu.

Nearly 25 ACB officials and staff suddenly went to the Durga temple and started the searches at the stores in the Maha mandapam and verified the stocks and the records. Provisions and ingredients which are used for making laddus and serving free meals are stored in the stores.

The officials collected the details of the quantities and records from the staff. The officials also searched the saree counter and sale of tickets and collected information from the staff. The ACB sleuths continued the searches till Thursday night and is expected to continue on Friday.

