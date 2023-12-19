  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Adopt energy-efficient practices, DRM tells staff

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administering energy conservation pledge to the staff of the divisional office in Vijayawada on Monday
x

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administering energy conservation pledge to the staff of the divisional office in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administered energy conservation pledge to the officers and staff of the divisional office here on Monday

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administered energy conservation pledge to the officers and staff of the divisional office here on Monday. It is a part of the energy conservation week being observed by the Division from December 14 to 21.

The DRM appealed to the staff to adopt energy-efficient practices in all spheres of activities at home and also at workplace that maximise performance while minimising energy consumption thus moving towards building a more sustainable future. He also congratulated the staff of Vijayawada division for getting the first prize for the wagon workshop in National Energy Conservation Awards-2023 in railway workshops sector from President Droupadi Murmu on December 14 on the occasion of the National Energy Conservation Day.

ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth, officers, staff of Vijayawada Division, Bharat Scouts and Guides took the pledge and resolved to avoid unproductive and wasteful use of energy in all spheres of activities thereby contributing towards energy conservation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X