Vijayawada: Advocates told to upgrade their knowledge regularly

Vijayawada: Exhorting the advocates and law students to upgrade their legal knowledge from time to time, Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, Justice U Durga Prasad and Justice BVLN Chakravarthi complimented Bezwada Bar Association, Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and Siddhartha Law College for organising a one-day workshop at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Saturday.



Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai speaking on ‘Interlocutory Applications’ elaborated on various issues while dealing with them during the discharge of duty as High Court judge. He referred to the various sections in the Civil Procedure Code while interacting with the law students who participated enthusiastically in the hour-long marathon.

Justice U Durga Prasad spoke elaborately on the relevance of admission and confession. He narrated the difference between admission and confession. “Confession under threat or inducement is not admissible. Likewise, confession before the police is also not admissible,” he said.

Justice BVLN Chakravarthi spoke on electronic evidence. He elaborated on the admissibility of electronic evidence in the changing modern times.

Earlier, AP Bar Council member and senior advocate Sunkara Rajendra Prasad expressed concern over the tribunalisation replacing judiciary. Obviously he was referring to the AP Land Titling Act which was passed recently by the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly.

AP Bar Council member Chalasani Ajay Kumar said not a single person was convicted on the charges of contempt of court making a mockery of the provision.

AP Bar Council member A Rami Reddy, Bezwada Bar Association president KB Sundar, AP High Court Advocates Association president Ghanta Ramarao, AP Bar Council vice-president Ramajogeswara Rao and Siddhartha Law College Principal Prof Ch Divakar Babu also spoke.