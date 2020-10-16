Vijayawada: After a long wait, all set for inauguration of Kanaka Durga flyover today

The Benz Circle and Kanaka Durga flyovers in Vijayawada is all set to be inaugurated today to alleviate the traffic congestion of the people of Vijayawada city. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from New Delhi at 11.30 am on Friday to attend the inaugural function and Chief Minister YS Jagan from Tadepalli camp office will be launching the Fly-over. In addition, the union minister will lay foundation for 61 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 15,591.9 crore across the state and ten projects will be dedicated to the nation.

State Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana will formally inaugurate the vehicular traffic from Bhavanipuram via Kanaka Durga flyover. State Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana, District Collector AMD Intiaz, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh inspected the inaugural arrangements of the Kanakadurga flyover on Thursday evening. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shankar Narayana said that the Kanaka Durga flyover, built at a cost of Rs 501 crore with the highest technical values, is the crown jewel of Vijayawada city.



As part of the program, foundation of the projects will be undertaken in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 7,584.68 crore and inauguration of completed projects at a cost of Rs 8,007.22 crore. On the other hand, the construction of 878.4 km new national highways at a cost of Rs 7,584.68 crore will be launched. Meanwhile, the government will dedicate the 532.92 km road and ROBs constructed to the state.





Vijayawada traffic is in trouble: Somu

Sakshi, Amravati: BJP president Somu Veerraju said in a statement on Thursday that the traffic congestion in Vijayawada was going to end with the inauguration of the Kanaka Durga flyover. The 2.6 km long twisted Kanaka Durga flyover will be a special attraction in the country.