Vijayawada: All systems have collapsed under Jagan’s rule says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on Y S Jagan’s rule on Wednesday expressing concern over the growing violence in the State with each passing day.

He said goondas are ruling the roost in every corner of the State. In a press release here on Wednesday, Naidu said that there is no government in the State and all the systems have totally collapsed. "The violent incidents that have taken place in Martur and Kovvur reflect this fact," he said.

The TDP chief demanded that the Director General of Police who has miserably failed to run the police setup as per the norms should take voluntary retirement. The District Superintendents of Police have lost their respect to even take salutes even from home guards, Naidu remarked.

The former Chief Minister felt that the bureaucrats who are taking salaries from the public money should introspect. The police officers or the bureaucrats should function within the laid down norms, he added.

Naidu made it clear that in another couple of months they will be taught a lesson in the people's court and the judiciary will certainly take to task those who committed blunders.