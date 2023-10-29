Vijayawada: ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ special train flagged off

Vijayawada: As part of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, South Central Railway Vijayawada Division arranged Amrit Kalash Yatra Special train from Vijayawada Railway Station to capital Delhi on Saturday.



As many as 1,100 volunteers from various parts of Andhra Pradesh boarded the special train which carried 824 urns containing sacred soil, rice and saplings collected 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The train was flagged off by NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada west MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, City mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and others.

Amrit Kalash Yatra special train shall mark the final leg journey of Amrit Kalash from State Capital to National Capital New Delhi and culmination of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence launched in March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Narendra A Patil said that the aim of running the special train is to honor the nations heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The ‘Amrit Vatika’ in New Delhi shall become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ reflecting our cultural fabric unity in diversity, he said.

DRM thanked the distinguished dignitaries, officials of State Government for taking part in flagging off ceremony. He lauded the grand initiative of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign promoting unity, brotherhood & nationalistic feelings among the citizens of our country. He also thanked the officials and schools students for making the event a grand success.