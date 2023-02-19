Vijayawada: Ankamma Choudhary nominated as Badminton teams' manager

Vijayawada (NTR district): AP Badminton Association secretary and Badminton Association of India (BAI) joint secretary Dr Polineni Ankamma Choudhary has been nominated as the Manager to Indian junior teams, which are going to participate in Yonex Dutch Junior International 2023 to be held in Netherlands from March 1 to 5, 2023 and at Yonex German Junior 2023 to be held in Berlin from March 8 to 12, 2023.

In a press release here on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarakanath informed that the two tournaments were in junior International grand prix category. He further said that the Indian junior team consisted of 20 players, 3 coaches, & 2 support staff. "The team is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Govt of India & Sports Authority of India. Choudhary successfully completed his assignment as Manager to prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2019 held at Birmingham, England from March 6 to 10, 2019, and he also served as the chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and also served for the development of badminton for the past 40 years in various capacities including the conduct of National and International tournaments at Vijayawada and Hyderabad," he added.

BAI president Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, general secretary Sri Sanjay Mishra, BAI national chief coach & vice-president Pullela Gopichand, APBA president Mukkala Dwarakanth and other members of APBA & KDBA, secretaries & presidents of all district associations of AP, technical officials and coaches congratulated Ankamma Choudhary for his assignment as the manager to Indian junior team.