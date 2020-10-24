Vijayawada: Annavaram Devastanam presents silk robes to Goddess Kanakadurga

Vijayawada: The members of the Annavaram Devastanam from East Godavari district presented silk robes to Goddess Kanakadurga atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday. It has been a tradition for Annavaram Devastanam to present silk robes and other traditional items like vermilion, turmeric every year during the Dasara celebrations.



The Devastanam members headed by Executive Officer Trinadh presented the silk robes praying to the Goddess to keep the state rich and happy.

Durga Malleswara Swamy Devastanam chairman Pyla Sominaidu along with the officials and other members welcomed the visiting Annavaram Devastanam members and thanked them for their gesture.

Annavaram Devastanam members Moka Suryanarayana, Vasireddi Jamin, Sadu Durga Devi, Satyanarayana, Chitturi Savitri, Badireddi Ashalata Govind, AEO Srinivas, superintendent Ghanta Vishnu and others participated in the programme.