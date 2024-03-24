Vijayawada: AP turned into drugs capital of India, alleges Sharmila

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila alleged the Andhra Pradesh changed to ‘drugs’ capital of India’ in the last 10 years and demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probe in a transparent manner to find out the facts behind the smuggling of drugs into AP. She said 25,000 kg drugs reached Vizag port in Andhra Pradesh from Brazil and the two political parties the TDP and YSRCP are accusing each other of involvement in it.

In a press release on Saturday, she alleged all kinds of drugs, including ganja, cocaine and heroin are available in Andhra Pradesh. “Andhra Pradesh has a connection to drugs wherever they are busted in India. TDP and YSRCP in the last 10 years transformed AP a ‘care of’ for drugs and turned AP into No 1 in consumption of narcotics. How a large quantity of drugs reached Andhra Pradesh without the support of Central government intelligence agencies? Is it possible to get drugs without the links to the drugs mafia?,” she said and demanded the CBI to conduct a detailed and transparent probe to unearth facts regarding the persons and entities behind smuggling of drugs.

Sharmila also demanded the Union government to appoint a committee with a sitting judge to probe the drugs case.