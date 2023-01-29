Vijayawada: APAEWA diary released

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperation and Marketing Kakani Govardhan Reddy released the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Employees' Welfare Association (APAEWA) diary at his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that agricultural officers are playing a key role in the state and are striving for better yield by suggesting to the farmers innovative cultivating methods. Agricultural Officers are working on the field from the start of the Kharif season, he said.

He appreciated them for they have been taking feedback from farmers about the agricultural system in the state and advising the government from time to time

to sort out the farmers' problems. They are also conducting e-KYC and e-crop programmes

successfully with the support of the Village Agricultural Assistants, he said.

The APAEWA president B Ranganath Babu, general secretary B Srinivas Reddy, treasurer B Sai Sree and others were present.