Vijayawada: APCOST, SCERT organise National Science Day

Vijayawada: The city branch of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) in association with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) organised the National Science Day on Friday, according to district science officer Mynam Hussain.

In a statement here, he said that Dr Y Aparna, member secretary of APCOST and district education officer (DEO) MV Rajyalakshmi participated in the programme as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Dr Y Aaparna said that this type of science programmes will lead to develop knowledge of students and improve science and technology in the country. She said that every science teacher should be inspired by Sir CV Raman.

As many as 15 models were presented from all over Krishna district in the programme.

Member secretary Dr Aparna distributed prizes to the five best projects among the working models.

DEO MV Rajyalakshmi said that we need more and more this type of Science Day programmes in the country. The teachers should evince more interest and participate in this type of science activity.

We need many Raman Effect innovations in the country. Several students participated in the programme with working models like agriculture, plant models and how to fill air in tubes among others.