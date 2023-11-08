Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts

Vijayawada: Authorities of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) removed the unauthorised real-estate ventures /layouts in Nunna village of Vijayawada Rural on Tuesday.



The ventures do not have approval of CRDA. Following this, the authorities removed drainage systems and other constructions which were built on agricultural lands by using earth-movers.

At the behest of the APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav the officials concerned are involved in destroying unauthorised layouts within the limits of the CRDA.

The authorities concerned destroyed the layouts, which were laid at Survey Number 37P, 15/1P, 2P, and 219/1, 3.

Selling of plots is a crime without obtaining permission from the APCRDA.

People who purchased plots at unauthorised layouts are suggested not to commence any construction activity.

Permissions will be given to ventures that followed the rules and regulations and provide infrastructure facilities such as roads, water supply, drainage and other amenities.

CRDA Commissioner asked people to inform officials about the unauthorised layouts to prevent further loss. People can inform on WhatsApp No 7095599838 or 0866-257154 or website http://crda.ap.gov.in, he added.