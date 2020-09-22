Vijayawada: Artistes unsatisfied with online contest as they expect applause from audience

Vijayawada: Covid-19 has not only disturbed the lives of artistes but also affected theatre lovers and promoters. Kathi Shyam Prasad, founder and president of Harsha Creations and Welfare Association, Vijayawada, has explained the problems in conducting the drama competitions to 'The Hans India' in an interaction.



Shyam Prasad expressed that they have conducted the competitions for the last two years consecutively in January month. This year also planned to organise subject to the Covid-19 protocols.

Shyam said that the artistes suffered a lot due to this pandemic and learned many lessons from it. He said that Harsha Creations is generous in helping the artiste community and it will also be continued in future.

"I feel conducting online competitions will not serve the purpose. But some organisations are conducting like that to encourage the artistes. Stage artiste will never be happy without audience appreciation and that will come only if the play was staged before the audience. If the same situation is continued in future and we have to see the drama as others like TV series and movies," said Shyam.

He said that already some parishads announced their dates to conduct in January and February.

Shyam Prasad said that they have conducted only drama competitions in the first year and dance was added in the second year. Now they are proposing to conduct drama, dance, 'padya pathanam' and verse dramas this year. Shyan felt that their organisation will try to bring every category of the theatre in limelight.

While concluding Shyam Prasad hopefully said that this Covid-19 will end by the end of this year 2020 and bring new hopes in 2021.