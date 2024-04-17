Vijayawada: AVERA showcases EV charging station at Canton Fair

Vijayawada: In a strategic move to leverage the global platform of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, AVERA, a pioneering player in electric scooters and sustainable energy solutions unveiled its latest charging station technology to an international audience of buyers.

The Canton Fair held biannually in the bustling metropolis of Guangzhou is renowned as the

largest trade fair in China and attracts thousands of visitors from around the world seeking business opportunities across various industries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between AVERA and Frank Morini, a prominent name in the energy sector. The collaboration signifies a commitment to mutual cooperation in Electric scooter, Motor development and research endeavours. Both companies aim to drive innovation and accelerate the transition towards cleaner, more sustainable mobility solutions.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from AVERA and Frank Morini, along with esteemed guests and industry experts.

Speaking on the occasion, the executives expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential to catalyse advancements in mobility technology and contribute to a greener future. As the global demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions continues to rise, AVERA’s cutting-edge charging station technology coupled with its strategic alliances positions the company for substantial growth and influence in the evolving landscape of sustainable energy innovation.