Vijayawada: Awards presented to best short films

Vijayawada (NTR district): The awards function of short film contest was organised by Madhu Film Studios on Sunday at Happy Resorts and Recreations in Mangalagiri. Madhu Film Studios invited entries for short film contest and received more than 60 films. Out of this, 30 films were screened on Friday and Saturday to finalise the awards. The judges' panel consisting of MV Raghu, Kasuri Srinivas and Saket Sairam declared the awards.



The best production award was bagged by 'I want holiday', second best award received by 'Hug' and third best award went to 'Maa nanna alcoholic'.

These films were given Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Best director award went to the film 'I want holiday', Best photography award went to the film 'swecha', Best music, Best actor and best actress awards bagged by the film 'Pasuvu'. Cash prize of Rs 5,000, a memento and certificate were given to the individual awardees.

Speaking on this occasion, Managing Director Ambati Madhumohan Krishna said that it is a privilege to organise this event and thanked the participants for their active participation. He congratulated the award winners.

Guests Ankit Brahma and Yukta Rakshit distributed awards and mementos to the prize winners. Dontala Prakash conducted the programme. A number of short film makers, artistes and artiste lovers were present in the open-air auditorium.