Vijayawada: Be compassionate, spread message of love

Vijayawada: A large number of Christians took part in the 'Run for Jesus' rally organised by various Christian organisations in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The run was held from Cathedral church near Nirmala Convent and it proceeded through Siddhartha College Junction, Sikamani centre and ended at Saint Paul's Basilica near the State Guest House.

The event was organised to mark Easter which will be celebrated on April 17. Vijayawada Catholic Diesis Bishop TJ Raja Rao has flagged off the rally along with Monsignor Fr M Prasad, Vijayawada Pastors Association president A Viswa Prasad and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Raja Rao said Christians celebrate the Easter after the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the day of Passover. He said, "Jesus was crucified on Good Friday and was raised from the dead on the third day and we celebrate Easter."

He said that nothing is impossible for God and Christians should pour out compassion and love on others and help the poor. He lamented that thousands of people died in the Russia-Ukraine war and felt that world countries should intervene and stop the war immediately.

Monsignor Prasad said that even before Independence, Christian missionaries were involved in the service activities and set up many educational institutions to provide quality education. Vijayawada Pastors Association president A Viswa Prasad thanked the participants of 'Run for Jesus' programme and for making it a grand success.