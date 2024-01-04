Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha Viramana commences

Vijayawada : Thousands of devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana. The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the relinquishment of Deeksha.

Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive Officer KS Rama Rao and the temple Sthanacharyulu Vishnubhotla Siva Prasad Sharma formally inaugurated the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment by performing Agni Prathistapana at 6.30 am by lighting the Homa Gundam. Later, the temple administration allowed the devotees into the temple.

Bhavani Deeksha Viramana is one of the important rituals performed by the devotees. It is expected that around five lakh devotees will attend the temple in five days from Wednesday. The Bhavani devotees perform 41 days of Deeksha and perform Viramana at the temple. Homagundam was arranged near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

Devotees also performed Giri Pradakshina, walking around the Indrakeeladri, and finally reaching the temple. Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said elaborate arrangements were made for the Deeksha Viramana and adequate showers were arranged for the bath on the banks of Krishna River. He said other arrangements were made like Prasadam counters and chappal stands in addition to the parking of vehicles.

Temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu monitored the devotee rush in the queue lines. Vijayawada city police imposed traffic restrictions for the convenience of devotees visiting the Durga temple.