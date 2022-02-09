Vijayawada: Bhramaramba Puram dhobi ghats in shambles

Vijayawada: The residents of Bhramaramba Puram, one of the backward colonies in Vijayawada city, has to put up with narrow lanes and poor hygienic conditions. The colony was formed on the banks of Krishna River downstream of Prakasam barrage and lacks basic amenities.



Scores of families are eking out livelihood by washing clothes at the Dhobi ghats on the banks of River Krishna. Also, washermen from different parts of the city come here to clean clothes. Mostly, bed sheets of hospitals, hotels and hostels are brought to the Dhobi ghat for washing.

But poor hygiene haunts the washermen at Dhobi ghat. Though the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) staff cleans dhobi ghat, but it is not enough. Washermen said that regular bleaching should be done and the ghat should be modernised to drain the dirty water out from the ghat.

After several years of struggle by the washermen, water inflow into the tanks was increased recently. Previously, they used to get very less water for washing clothes. Now, adequate water is being supplied with heavy motors. "The VMC has arranged adequate water supply recently and problem is solved," said a washerman.

After dhobi ghat, the bathing ghats on River Krishna are in pitiful condition without proper hygiene and maintenance. Bathing ghats were constructed with crores of rupees on the banks of Krishna river for Krishna Pushkaralu. These ghats are getting damaged due to lack of proper maintenance. Tiles are broken and there is no proper hygiene also at the bathing ghats.

The roads on the southern end near Krishna river are very narrow and poor hygienic conditions prevails near the river.

Except the locality near Krishna River end, the remaining colony has good infrastructure facilities with CC roads, street lighting and underground drainage. The VMC has developed infrastructure facilities and constructed schools for the benefit of the children of local residents. Since the colony is located very near to Pandit Nehru Bus Station, demand for rented houses is high.

Apartments and group and big houses were built in some streets. Commercial activity is also increasing in some areas over the years.