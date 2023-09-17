Vijayawada: BJP top leaders to take part in launch function

Vijayawada: BJP national and State leaders will participate in the Vishwakarma Yojana programme to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.



Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will participate in Vishwakarma Yojana programme at the railway function hall located near the Railway Officers’ Club at 10.30 am. The nationwide programme is being organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, another Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan will participate in the Vishwakarma Yojana launching programme in Vizag. The Union Minister will also participate in the party programme in Vizag on Sunday.

The Yojana is aimed at sanctioning bank loans to the traditional artisans and craftsmen in the country for their economic development.

The Central government will also conduct a six-day training programme in the country to help the artisans and craftsmen hone their skills.

Big screens are arranged in towns and cities in the State for the live telecast of the programme and other arrangements were made for seating and participation of BJP leaders and functionaries.