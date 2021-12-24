Vijayawada: Botcha defends control of movie ticket prices

Vijayawada: The issue of movie ticket prices is snowballing with some personalities openly expressing anguish over the low rates fixed by the government. A comment by actor Nani on the ticket prices attracted sharp reaction from ruling party leaders and ministers.

Nani said that reducing ticket price is nothing but disrespecting cine-goers and kirana shop are earning more money than the theatres. He also said the audience has the financial capability of buying tickets at higher rates.

Reacting to the comments of Nani, minister Botcha Satyanarayana made it clear that the state government is keen on regulating the prices of movie tickets. He said that entertainment should not become a burden for common man and questioned was it correct for the film industry people to sell the tickets as per their wish and loot people. He said that if the exhibitors have any problem they can come and discuss with the government to resolve their issues. He said any product will have a maximum retail price (MRP). Likewise, movie tickets too should have an MRP, he said adding that the series of raids on theatres were nothing but routine inspections.

Cine producer Natti Kumar found fault with the remarks of Nani and hoped for a positive response from the government on tickets issue.

It may be noted that the police and revenue authorities are continuing their raids on movie theatres and seized several theatres in the state in the past one week on charges of violation of guidelines and expiry of licenses and sale of ticket at excessive prices.

Expressing ire over the continuous raids, around 50 theatres in East Godavari district are reported to have been closed.

The agitated exhibitors are said to be planning to meet cinematography minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and later Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to resolve their issues. On the other hand, the petitioned filed in High Court over government orders on theatre admission rates was postponed to January 3.

A frequent movie goer and engineering student termed the raids on theatres and officials enquiring the audience on ticket prices and snacks was a good sign. He expressed hope that the conditions of theatres will certainly be improved with frequent inspections.