Vijayawada: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy holds review on Assembly session

Vijayawada : Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat here on Friday on the Assembly session which is scheduled to begin on September 21.

The Minister said that the Assembly session starts at 9 am on September 21 and the proceedings at the Legislative Council at 10 am on the same day. He discussed with the chief whip and whips over the arrangements for the Assembly session.

The Minister said that the Legislative Affairs Committee will meet on the same day to discuss on the subjects to be taken up in Assembly session. Chief whip Mudunuri Nagaraj Varaprasada Raju, whips Janga Krishna Murthy, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and officials were present.

The Assembly session at this juncture assumes significance following the arrest of Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam.

The TDP activists are holding protests across the State condemning the “illegal” arrest. The ruling party is likely to take up discussion in the House on regularisation of contract employees and introduce several Bills during the five-day session.