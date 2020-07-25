Vijayawada: 'Buy now, pay later' offer to two-wheeler buyers

Vijayawada: Due to the huge impact of Covid-19 pandemic, automobile sector crashed and the automobile companies are struggling for survival. Some companies are giving offers to the customers so that they can pay the money later and some others are giving discounts to the customers.



TVS Motors now came with innovative offer to the customers and giving offer to the customers to take vehicle now and pay six months later. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the customers are not able to pay EMIs or spend onetime amount to buy new vehicles. The company vice-president S Vaidyanathan, in a press release on Friday, said the TVS showrooms are taking measures for the safety of customers like regular sanitisation, maintaining physical distance etc.

He said TVS company offering the new scheme to buy now and pay six months later and appealed to the customers to avail the offer.