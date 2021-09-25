Vijayawada: Call to protect environment

Vijayawada: The precious environment, which is linked to biodiversity, is available only on earth and elements like air, water, heat and light are limited to earth, said G Niyanta, director of Gora Science Centre while addressing the participants in the conference on protection of environment at the Atheist Centre here on Friday.

Niyanta said that there used to be 422 trees per person in the world and now the number has come down to 22. Expressing concern over the drastic changes in the environment, he said that everyone should observe that there have been unseasonal rains, floods, cyclones and strong gales which were result of climatic changes.

He recalled that the United Nations Organisation (UNO) cautioned that it was all because of global warming. He appealed to people to take initiative to protect the environment in the next decade.

Rotary Mid Town youth wing head Venkat distributed prizes to the winners in the essay writing and elocution competitions in connection with the Ozone Day celebrations.