Vijayawada: Canada Trade Office lists business opportunities

Vijayawada: Discussing the possibility of connecting AP Chambers members with Canadian businesses to explore trade relations, Trade Commissioner of Hyderabad-based Canada Trade Office Vikram Jain said that agri, dairy, pharma, life sciences, biotech, medical devices, clean tech, electric vehicles, engineering, infrastructure and technology are some of the sectors that Canadian companies specialise in and businesses from Andhra Pradesh can look forward at partnering with them to distribute or manufacture these products in Andhra Pradesh.

Vikram Jain visited the AP Chambers office and met the members and office-bearers here on Friday. As Canada is famous for maple syrup, canola oil, pulses, apples, blueberries, cranberries and seafood, many Canadian companies look for partners in India and the companies from AP can consider distributing these products in India, he said.

There is a huge opportunity for agro products and other products that are produced in Andhra Pradesh to export to Canadian markets. The Canada Trade Office will share the details of Canadian companies who are looking for Indian partners with AP Chambers shortly. He also mentioned that Canada Trade Office will also organise exclusive online events to connect interested members of AP Chambers with Canadian companies.

President-elect of AP Chambers Potluti Bhaskara Rao and General Secretary B Raja Sekhar hosted the meeting on behalf of AP Chambers. Chambers' members from different sectors such as engineering, agro products, food processing, textiles, tourism and leather were present in the interactive session with Canadian Trade Commissioner.