Vijayawada: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with clay idols, people told

Vijayawada: Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar insisted on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with clay idols as an environment-friendly measure.



He said if seeds of plants are inserted in clay idols while making them it helps in maintaining ecological balance.

In a press release on Saturday, the Commissioner urged the public not to use plastic and plastic related materials at the Vinayaka Mandapams which can severely affect the environment.

He asked the public not to waste the flowers which are used for pujas and fruits and other puja materials and suggested the public handover them to the VMC’s flower waste management team.