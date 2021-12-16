Vijayawada: Celebrating river festival part of Indian culture

Vijayawada: Offering prayers to rivers and celebrating the river festival is part of Indian culture, said Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation department, K Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday.

Along with the Krishna district Collector J Nivas and Irrigation department officials, he performed special pujas and offered Harati to Krishna River at the Punnami Ghat.

He said the State government has decided to clean the Krishna and Godavari river bunds and banks from December 15 to 25 and inaugurated the event by offering pujas at Punnami ghat.

Jawarhar Reddy said civilisation of mankind started in river valleys and river bank and rivers. He added that rivers are the sources of livelihood for many centuries. He said the irrigation department is taking the help of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to clean the Krishna river banks in Vijayawada city and added that instructions were issued to the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts to take up similar task.

The officials along with priests offered Harati and Pattu Vastralu to Krishna River. He said cultural programmes and other events will be organised for 10 days to create awareness among people on the importance of keeping rivers clean.

Jawahar Reddy, Engineering in Chief, Irrigation department CM Narayana Reddy, Krishna district Collector J Nivas and irrigation department superintending engineer Murali Krishna planted saplings and participated in the river festival. He has appealed to the youth and students to come forward to clean the rivers.