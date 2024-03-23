Vijayawada: Chinni vows skill development centres for auto workers

Vijayawada : Many Members of Parliament did nothing for the development of the city though some of them promised that they would transform the city into Venice and Paris, said Kesineni Sivanath also known as Kesineni Chinni here on Friday. He was addressing the media after his name was announced for Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate for TDP.

About 70,000 workers have been toiling in Autonagar here for the last several decades but they were not upgraded. A skill development centre should be established to upgrade them in the modern technology to find out problems in vehicles through computers. Chinni said that he had discussed the issue with Nara Lokesh. He also referred to the problems of building workers.

In fact, there are a number of problems in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency which need a lot of work to achieve overall development. He thanked TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for reposing confidence in him and giving party ticket to contest the election.

Chinni said that the in-charge persons in the seven Assembly segments of Lok Sabha constituency have been in touch with for the last two years and all of them would strive hard to win the election.

Referring to various problems, he said that Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet have been facing drinking water and irrigation problems. He assured the people that he would solve them.

Jaggayyiahpet can be development as industrial corridor by improving rail connectivity. There are kidney patients in Tiruvuru where dialysis centres would be set up. A bridge at Penugadapa would be built.

TDP leaders Yarabothu Ramana Rao, TNTUC state president Gottumukkala Raghurama Raju, NTR district SC Cell president Songa Sanjay Varma, Minority Cell state general secretary Fatavulla, and leaders of Jana Sena, BJP and others were present.