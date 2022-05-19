Vijayawada: CM Jagan orders start of Phase-2 works

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure the works of Nadu-Nedu in all the schools under Phase-2 are started within a month.

During a meeting at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them with efficiency and quality to achieve set targets. He said junior colleges are being increased from 400 to 1,200 and also the government is ensuring one junior college or KGBV or high school plus for girls in each mandal and asked the officials to create awareness among people on it.

He instructed the officials to prepare SOPs for creation of infrastructure in schools and maintenance of toilets.

He said there should not be any compromise over quality of kits to be distributed under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and added that they should be prepared for Amma Vodi scheme in June.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 23,975 schools are being revamped at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme. They said they will be launching Google Read Along app on May 20 to help students in learning English and phonetics and added that it was prepared with the help of Google. They said 8.21 lakh students have opted for laptops instead of money under Amma Vodi scheme and added that 33 new classrooms were made available through Nadu-Nedu programme.

The students of Bendapudi ZP high school who met the Chief Minister said they attained fluency in English with the his inspiration. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an SOP to teach English in schools following the teaching methodology of Bendapudi ZP high school He also instructed to focus on dialect and accent of the language. He asked them to ensure Google Read Along App is installed in every teacher's mobile. Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, school education special chief secretary Buditi Rajashekar, school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan ASPD Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.