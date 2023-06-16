Vijayawada: CM Jagan to distribute TIDCO houses today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Gudivada on Friday to distribute 8,912 TIDCO houses that have been constructed at Mallayapalem near Gudivada. The houses were constructed for the poor of Gudivada municipality under the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO).

The State government constructed these houses with the support of the Central government, banks as well beneficiaries.

Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu and SP P Joshuva are supervising the arrangements for the CM’s public meeting. Police personnel were already deployed at Gudivada and meeting premises. Besides, tight security measures were also taken to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Collector, Joint Collector, Gudivada RDO and others are striving for making the CM’s tour a success.

It is the CM’s fourth official visit to Krishna district. Prior to this, CM Jagan visited Pedana, Machilipatnam and Avanigadda for launching various government programmes and developmental activities. Meanwhile, as part of the schedule, the CM will unveil former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue, which was installed at TIDCO housing layout and participate in the houses warming programme. After that CM Jagan will address a public meeting from 11.05 am to 11.50 am.