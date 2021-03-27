Vijayawada: CM Jagan to lay stone for flood protection retaining wall on Mar 31

Vijayawada: Much to the relief of citizens who spend dreadful nights during the monsoon every year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation stone for the flood protection retaining wall on the north bank of Krishna River on March 31 at a cost of Rs 125 crore. CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram along with District Collector A Md Imtiaz visited the north bank on Friday.

The Collector said that the 1.5 km-long retaining wall would give protection from floods to the people living on the north bank. About 2,500 families suffer every year during monsoon due to floods to River Krishna and the administration has to shift these families and provide them food and shelter during the flood time. He said that once the wall is constructed, the people will need not be afraid of the floods any longer. The State government sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the wall which would be constructed from Kanakadurgamma Varadhi to Koti Nagar on the north bank of the river. Necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister's programme would be undertaken with the coordination of Municipal, Irrigation and the Police departments. Joint Collector K Madhavilata, Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Sub-Collector HM Dhyana Chandra, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, DCPs Harshavardhan Raju, Vikrant Patil, ACP Udayarani, Irrigation Department EE Rajaswaroop, DevineniAvinash were present.