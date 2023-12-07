Live
Just In
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar
Highlights
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar and offered obeisance. Home minister T Vanitha, social welfare minister M Nagarjuna, MP N Suresh, government advisor (social justice) J Prabhakar Rao and several party leaders also participated in the programme.
