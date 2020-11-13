Vijayawada: Collector Md Imtiaz announces four more containment zones

Vijayawada: The district administration revealed here on Thursday that there are 535 containment zones in the district with 3,127 active cases.

In a statement, district collector A Md Imtiaz announced four more containment zones in the district where fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported. Subbayagudem village in Penuganchiprolu mandal, R Gollapalem in Machilipatnam mandal, Vempadu village in Unguturu mandal and Kambhampadu village in Vatsavayi mandal were declared as containment zones.

He appealed people to follow the Covid19 guidelines strictly and not to come out to check spread of the coronavirus.

However, since no fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 28 days, the restrictions on five villages were removed—Tummagudem in Chatrayi mandal, Sabdulla Palem in Guduru mandal, Garapadu village in Unguturu mandal, Mudunuru in Vuyyuru mandal and Ammireddigudem in Gampalagudem.