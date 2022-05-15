Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao assures to address problems of kidney patients

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao has underlined the need to study the reasons for the kidney problems being faced by some people of A Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency limits.

Dilli Rao conducted a zoom conference with the officials, NGOs, doctors and the local affected people. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said people living in Kambhampadu, Lakshmipuram, Repudi, Mansingh, Chimalapadu and other Tandas are suffering from the Kidney problems.

He said a detailed study will be conducted to identify the reasons for the kidney problems being faced by the people and their problems will be addressed. He said recent blood tests conducted on 871 kidney patients showed that 104 people have problems and 15 of them are undergoing dialysis treatment.

Nephrologist Dr Ammanna, Dr Sarath, Dr Kavitha and others said the groundwater in the area has high content of calcium, magnesium and uranium. The local villagers said the villagers have to shun the habit of taking tobacco, gutka and other harmful products and take care of their health.