Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao assures to resolve issues of transgenders

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao has said the district administration would resolve the problems of the transgender persons in the district.

Dilli Rao on Saturday convened a meeting with the transgender as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) at the Collectorate.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said the district administration is conducting meetings to create awareness among the transgender on participating in elections and exercising their franchise.

He said safeguarding democracy is possible with only voting and pointed out that it is the responsibility of every individual who attained 18 years of age to enroll their names and cast their votes.

He said special efforts were being made by the district administration on the enrollment of voters in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He said there is a population of about 1,000 transgender persons in Krishna district but only 147 of them have so far enrolled their names in the voters’ list.