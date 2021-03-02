Vijayawada: Compositions of 'Vaggeyakaras' rendered at 'Swara Samarpana'

Vijayawada: Samskara Bharathi, a national organisation promoting Indian culture and heritage, conducted 'Swara Samarpana' at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College on Monday evening.

One of the organisers Durbha Srinivas said that Samskara Bharathi was dedicated to promoting and inculcate Dharma and human values and to promote the Indian culture. He said that this programme was designed to render the compositions of different 'Vaggeyakaras'. He mentioned about 40 musicians of different age groups are taking part in the event. The event commenced with the theme song of Samskara Bharathi by noted vocalist Kumara Suryanarayana.

SwaraSamarpana compositions of Ramadasu, Thyagaraja, Tumu Narasimha Dasu, Annamacharya on Lord Sri Rama were rendered by the group led by Jyothi and Satyavathi. The Rama Keerthanaganam was commenced with the composition "PalukeBangaramanaya" of Ramadasu and followed by keerthanas like "Sri Rama nee namamenthoruchira", "Ramunimaravakemanasaa", "PahiRamaprabho", "ChudagalgenuRamunisundararoopamu", "Ramabhadrarara Sri Ramachandra raraaa", "Nagumomukalavaani" and "Ramachandruditadu". Dr Kappagantu Ramakrishna has given apt commentary for the compositions.

Renowned music legend, 'Padmasree' award nominee Annavarapu Ramaswamy said that music has the vibrations and it reduces mental stress. Ramaswamy advised that the music lovers should form a group and render the Keerthanas.

Sri Kamalananda Bharathi Swamy addressed the gathering and advised society to protect 'Dharma' and 'values'. Yelamanchi Chakradhar, Satya Ravi Kumar, Hazarataiah Gupta, B Susheel Kumar, BhVenkatramaSarma, Gutala Ramkumar, Seshubala and Uma were also present on the dais.