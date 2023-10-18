Vijayawada: Conduct BC caste census in AP, demands Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has demanded that the State government conduct the BC caste census.



He said many social and political changes will take place with the BC caste census. Addressing the media at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, Rudra Raju said the State government can prove its commitment for the development of Backward Classes by conducting the census. He said the government can use the services of volunteers and ward secretariat staff, NGOs and the retired government employees for the caste census. He hailed the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee which has demanded for a nationwide BC caste census.

He congratulated AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for passing a resolution on the caste census. He informed that the BC caste census has already commenced in the Congress ruled States of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, and in Tamil Nadu where the Congress is in alliance with the ruling DMK.

He said the caste census completed in Bihar has created a sensation in the country. He informed that the APCC will hold a meeting in Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district on October 21 to create awareness on the importance of BC caste census. CWC member Dr N Raghuveera Reddy, senior party leader Koppula Raju and other leaders will attend the meeting.

The APCC will conduct similar meetings in Nandyal, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam next month.