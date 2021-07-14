Vijayawada: Congress leaders protest against high fuel price

Vijayawada: While the State and Centre filling their coffers with the earnings lakhs of crores from heavy taxes on petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the common people are in deep distress, said president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Dr Sake Sailajanath while addressing the Congress activists and people who were staging protest against high fuel prices here on Tuesday.

The Congress activists headed by the PCC president and Vijayawada City Congress Committee president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao staged protest at Vijayakrishna Super Bazaar.

The Congress leaders spoke to the people who were filling their vehicles with the fuel to learn their woes.

The State Congress president said that at a time when the people are facing financial problems due to the pandemic, the Centre and the state governments, instead of giving relief to people, are hiking the prices burdening them heavily. He said that the fuel prices are very low in neighbouring countries.

Spewing fire against the Central and the State government, Dr Sailajanath warned that the Congress would launch an agitation for the people if the fuel prices are not reduced.