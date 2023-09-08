Vijayawada: Congress takes out Bharat Jodo rally

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has organised ‘Bharat Jodo’ rally from party head office Andhra Ratna Bhavan to Dharna Chowk here on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the beginning of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Several hundreds of Congress leaders and functionaries participated in the Bharat Jodo yatra.

Later addressing party activists, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju stressed on the need to regain power in Andhra Pradesh for the development of the State. He alleged that the BJP government is destroying the nation, which was developed by the great leaders like former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh. He said Rahul Gandhi heard the heartbeat of India by conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Claiming that social justice is possible with the victory of Congress party in India and State only, Rudra Raju called upon the party functionaries to strengthen the party and work to regain the power in the State. He alleged that attacks on Dalits, Minorities and weaker sections have increased in the country after BJP came to power. He criticised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responding to incidents like Manipur and Unnav. Rudra Raju stated that people of India are getting poorer in the rule of BJP, which had taken decisions like demonitisation and implementation of GST.

Vijayawada city Congress president N Narasimha Rao, NTR district president B Kiran and leaders of Youth congress, Seva Dal, Mahila Congress and affiliated organisations participated in Bharat Jodo rally. Similarly, party organised Bharat Jodo rallies in other parts of the State.