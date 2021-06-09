Vijayawada: Congress terms Gangavaram port sale 'invalid'

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) took strong a exception to the sale of Gangavaram port stating the sale was not valid and asked for the terms and conditions of sale to Adani group.

In a statement here on Tuesday, APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath demanded an explanation from the powers-that-be as to who was behind the sale of the port which was established as joint venture between a private company and the state government.

The PCC chief said that the port should be handed over to the state government after 30 years but unfortunately it was handed over to Adani group within 14 years.

He said that neither D V S Raju nor Adani is entitled to make the transaction. Recalling the conditions, the PCC president said that as per the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer agreement, the port should be handed over to the state government after 30 years.

Dr Sailajanath made it clear that the Centre and the state governments are behind the transfer of Gangavaram port. He demanded that the B-O-O-T conditions should be revealed and the land taken from the fishermen community should be protected.