Vijayawada: Contract, outsourced staff seek pay hike, welfare schemes

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Contract, Outsourced Employees Association state chairman K Suman demanded the government to increase the salaries of the contract and outsourced employees and implement the welfare schemes of the state government for them. He said these employees had been facing many hardships due to meagre salary.
He said the district level committees of the employees’ association were formed in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh and state committee will be formed soon.
K Suman along with the AP JAC, Amaravati leaders spoke to the media at the Revenue Bhavan here on Tuesday. AP JAC, Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, general secretary P Damodara Rao, AP Contract and Outsourced Employees Association
leaders participated in a meeting at the Revenue Bhavan on Tuesday.
The leaders discussed the problems of around 50,000 contract employees and around 1.50 lakh outsourced employees working in various state government departments for two decades.
Later, briefing the media, Venkateswarlu and Suman said that the first state conference of AP Contract, Outsourced Employees Committee will be held in Vijayawada on December 10.
The two leaders said the main objective of the state committee is to fight for the pay hike, annual increments and implementation of welfare schemes of the government to the contract and outsourced employees also.
They said the outsourced employees had been working for 20 years with meagre salaries and without monetary benefits. These employees are not eligible to get the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, etc.,
Venkateswarlu and Suman said the association had worked with dedication and formed the district level committees and the state level committee will be elected soon. The first state-level meeting will be held at Gymkhana grounds in Vijayawada on December 10.
Contract and Outsourced Employees’ Association state general secretary Allam Suresh Babu, AP JAC, Amaravati treasurer Muralikrishnama Naidu, AP JAC, Amaravati NTR district chairman D Eswari and other leaders attended the
meeting. They released posters of the state level meeting on the occasion.