Vijayawada: CP Kanthi Rana Tata presents merit rewards to police staff

Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata felicitated the police personnel, who showed merit in solving cases, here on Monday. The CP handed over rewards to 25 police personnel including Crime ADCP P Venkata Ratnam, ACP CH Srinivasa Rao, CIs M Ram Kumar, Y Ravi Kumar, P Krishna, P Kishore, SIs P Kishore, K Nageswara Rao, G Krishna Rao and others.

The Commissionerate police recently busted two major house burglary cases and arrested nine inter-State and inter-district offenders respectively. In these cases, the police recovered 829 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 46 lakh. The CCS police also recovered 50 grams of silver ornaments and Rs 2.50 lakh cash from the burglars.

In view of this, the CP awarded rewards to them at his office in Vijayawada.