Vijayawada: CP oversees security arrangements

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police of Vijayawada PHD Ramakrishna on Monday reviewed the security arrangements being made for the swearing in ceremony of the Chief Minister-designate Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Kesarapalli village near Gannavaram on June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of other states, governors and a large number of VIPs and VVIPs will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the NDA towards a grand victory in the Assembly elections.

The commissioner instructed the police officials to be on a high alert in view of the many VIPs, VVIPs and guests attending Gannavaram. He reviewed the heavy police bandobust to be made from Prakasam barrage to Benz circle and Ramavarappadu to Nidamanuru and other nearby areas and villages. He discussed the parking facility provided for the guests and TDP cadre attending in large numbers. He said vehicles possessing entry passes should be allowed at the venue. He further instructed the officials to monitor the traffic carefully at the main junctions and important roads to prevent traffic jams.

He said vigil is maintained on the persons with a history of crime and other anti-social elements in and around the city.