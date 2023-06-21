Vijayawada: CPM opposes collection of hefty power bills

Vijayawada : The CPM continued its agitation ‘Porubata’ for the third day on Tuesday, opposing the collection of hefty charges from power consumers.

Party State leader Ch Babu Rao and others visited the colonies in Gunadala area and explained the people about the collection of high power charges. He expressed concern that poor people are struggling to pay the exorbitant power bills. He said people are afraid to use power unable to pay the excess power bills.

Babu Rao alleged Central MLA Malladi Vishnu is neglecting Gunadala flyover, reminding that the construction works are pending for 13 years.