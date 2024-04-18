Vijayawada: Cultural fair mesmerises with music& dance show

Vijayawada : Mummaneni Subba Rao Siddhartha Kala Peetham, a leading cultural organisation in Andhra Pradesh which is striving hard to promote cultural heritage among youth has organised a cultural event consisting of music and dance at Siddhartha auditorium on Monday in connection with Sri Rama Navami festival.

The first part of the programme titled ‘Paahi Rama Prabho,’ presented by the students of Siddartha educational institutions like PB Sidhartha Arts and Science college, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering college, PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, SDMS Mahila Kalasala, Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences. The students of Siddhartha rendered keerthanas under the guidance of Sri Malladi Ravikumar.

M Sivaa D Yasasvi, R Siva Teja, P Renuka, R Padmasri, R Sathvika, VVN Dhatri, MV Sri Vyshnavi, M Srinidhi, N Bhavyasri Geethika, M Sindhu Rageswari, G Lakshmi Harshitha, B Sanjana, R Krishnasri, B Sahithi, PVRB Chinmayee, K Thilakavathi, BVSS Krishna, NG Siva Kirtana and K Varun melodiously rendered the kruthis like ‘Dasaratha Rama,’ ‘Garudagamana raara,’ ‘Paluke bangaramayana,’ ‘Brochevarevarura,’ ‘Cheranamule nammithi,’ ‘Paahi Rama Prabho,’ ‘Ramachandruditadu,’ and ‘Sita Kalyaname.’ The concert concluded with ‘Ramachandraya janaka.’

Uppalapati Krishna Sneha, the student of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science presented a Varnam on ‘Sree Ramachandra.’ The second part of the programme ‘Sri Raghavam’ classical dance performances on Rama, showcased by the disciples of Dr Ch Ajay Kumar. The artistes Ch Ajay Kumar, Vighnesh Karthikeya, Nikhil Raju, Bimbita, Navya Suvarna, Bhanisri, Taniya Siri, Pushkara, Srikari, Teja Sri Devi, Chitra, Mrudula, Abhinaya, Aasrita, Divya, Roopasri, Vijaya, Reshmitha, Likhita, Mokshita and Moukthika presented items like ‘Sri Raghavam,’ ‘Balakanaka maya,’ ‘Rama Rama namamu,’ ‘Ramayana Sabdam,’ ‘Ramachandruditadu,’ ‘Garuda gamana Raara,’ ‘Ramudu Raghavudu’ and ‘Idugo Bhadradri.’

With their perfect body language and expressions, the artistes received claps from the audience. This dance programme was supported by Ch Srinivas (Nattuvangam), Sudha Srinivas (vocal), Sridharacharya (mridangam), Chavali Srinivas (Violin), Kumar Babu (flute) and Rajkuar (make up and costumes). The artistes were honoured by Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, President N Lalitha Prasad, General Secretary BVS Prakash and Secretary Kala Peetham.