Vijayawada: Curbs on power supply to industries lifted

Vijayawada: Energy department on Monday announced that restriction on power supplies to industries were lifted in the state and there is no power holiday for industries. Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand on Monday held a meeting with the officials of APTransco and APGenco at Vidyut Soudha and discussed the demand and supply situation in the state.

The energy department in a press release on Monday said that due to change in weather conditions and falling demand for power, the department decided to lift the restrictions on power supply to industries.

The energy department said on September 1, restrictions were imposed on power supply to industries due to power shortage and supply was increased to domestic and agriculture sectors. However, with decreasing demand for power in recent days in the state, power supply will be continued to industries as usual without restrictions. There is no power shortage for the last two days in the state, said the statement.

It also said energy department was trying to supply power to domestic purposes, agriculture, commerce and industries without any hindrance.