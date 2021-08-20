Vijayawada: Cybercrime victims urged to lodge complaint immediately

Vijayawada: Vijayawada cyber crime police have appealed to the people to immediately lodge complaint with the police if they are trapped by the cyber criminals and incurred losses due to the frauds. The cyber crime wing has told the people to immediately lodge a complaint on the Whatsapp No 7328 909090 in Vijayawada city with full details of the incident.

If the victims of the cyber crime lodge a complaint immediately there is a scope for the recovery of lost money from the banks. If the complaint is delayed it will be difficult to get back the lost money. The cyber criminals are adopting different methods to trap the bank customers and other people and rob them off money from their bank accounts.

In a press release on Thursday, the Cyber crime department said many people are trapped by the cyber criminals and transferring money into the accounts of others. Some people due to lack of awareness give details of credit cards and OTPs to the criminals and getting trapped. People can complain to the cyber police station located near the office of the Commissioner of Police, Gopalreddy Road, Vijayawada. The landline no is 0866-2970433. The victims of cyber crimes can call to the cyber crime police station whatsapp and cell No. 94406 27057. Complaint can also be lodged tocyberpolicingcellvza@gmail.com

Andhra Pradesh State police cyber Mithra whatsapp No. is 912121 1100. National helpline and reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud No. 155260.

The cyber police wing said the Central government launched a portal to lodge complaint on cyber crime from any part of the country. The complaint will be reached to the concerned police station online. Complaints can be made to the national crime reporting portal https://cybercrime.gog.in The police said the cyber police are canvassing vigorously to create awareness on the cyber crimes.