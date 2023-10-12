Vijayawada: Daggubati Purandeswari acting as TDP leader, flays Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSR Congress Party general secretary and State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged on Wednesday stating that though Daggubati Purandeswari is BJP State president, she is acting like the TDP president.

He said Purandeswari is in a hurry to get TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu released from the prison. Speaking to mediapersons at YSRCP State office in Tadepalli, Sajjala said that as a family member Purandeswari can try for the release of Naidu.

But even after becoming BJP State president she is trying to protect the interests of Naidu by visiting New Delhi and seeking help of the Central BJP leaders for the release of Naidu, he wondered.

Sajjala alleged that Purandeswari went to Delhi only with the sole objective of securing senior BJP leaders’ help for Naidu’s release but she is claiming that she had made the visit to the national capital to complain against the YSRCP government on the “alleged” liquor scam.

He said the State government was implementing a transparent liquor policy. Though the sales have not gone up when compared to the previous TDP rule, the State government has been able to generate good revenue. Sajjala challenged the TDP leaders to come for an open debate on the skill development case in the presence of journalists. He said that the TDP leaders were resorting to false campaign on Naidu’s arrest picturising it as an act of political vengeance.

He described the “skill development scam” as first-of-its-kind in the world as a sum of Rs 371 crore has been diverted without any approval from the State Cabinet.

Instead of proving the innocence of Naidu in the skill development case, he wondered why the TDP leaders were claiming that the arrest was made violating the protocol. He criticised the TDP leaders for showcasing the TDP chief’s arrest as a global issue. Sajjala said Chandrababu Naidu excels in the management of systems, but now he is unable to do anything as the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and CID officials filed a case after thorough investigation and the court has sent him on judicial remand.